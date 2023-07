------------------------

Production Version 1.0

------------------------

(1) Supports all 2D and Direct3D operations

(2) Supports software and hardware DVD (glueless interface daughter

card solutions- Zoran* and C-Cube Mircrosystems*).

(3) Issue: When running Winbench98* quality tests, a page fault error

may occur when the user selects "All Tests" or "All Quality Tests".

Intel plans to fix this issue in the next production release of the

drivers.



-------------------------

Production Version 1.0a

-------------------------

(1) Same as PV1.0, except issue #3 (above) has been fixed.



------------------------

Production Version 1.5

------------------------

(1) Same as PV 1.0 and 1.0a with additional bug fixes.

(2) TV-Out support has been added (Requires video BIOS VB220) Issues:

a. NTSC, NTSC-J, and PAL formats supported.

b. The Brightness, position, size, and flicker filter TV-Out

settings, accessible in the TV-Out properties page, may need to be

reset each time the PC system is either reset or powered off. Position

and size settings may also need to be reset after a display mode

change.

c. This driver release has been validated to work with the

Brooktree*, BT868/869 revision "C" TV-Out encoder, (only).

d. A portion of the TV display may disappear after a display mode

change. This has been observed to occur after approximately 200 hours

of use.

e. 720 x 480 and 720 x 576 resolutions are not supported in PAL

mode.

f. The TV display may become scrambled if the "position" setting,

accessible in the TV-Out properties page, is adjusted when what is

displayed on the TV screen exceeds what can be seen on the TV display

monitor.

g. In PAL mode, when powering up the PC system, or when in a full

screen DOS mode, the display may appear too wide for the TV screen.

Several characters on either side of the TV screen may disappear from

view.

h. At the bottom of the display, a one pixel horizontal line may

appear.

i. Immediately after power-up, the TV display may appear

scrambled. This occurs in approximately 1 out of 100 system power-ups.

j. In a TV-Out only configuration, after entering a DOS window

from the Windows* desktop, and then going to a full screen DOS window

(either by pressing alt-enter or the full screen ICON located on the

Windows* toolbar), the display may become scrambled.

k. The mouse, not the keyboard, must be used to adjust the

settings in the TV-Out properties page.

l. The size control in the TV-Out properties page appears to be

adjustable when in 800x600 and 720x576 resolutions, however, when

clicked, they have no effect.



(3) Issue: When running WinBench98*, Business Graphics Winmark*, a

page fault may occur when the test is run several times. This has

been observed on driver release PV1.0, PV1.0a, and PV1.5.



--------------

Version 2.0a

--------------

(1) OpenGL support has been removed from the driver base. However, a

separate Intel740 OpenGL Driver Applet exists for developers to use.

(2) Same as PV 1.5 with additional bug fixes (a, b, e, f, g, h, j, l

from version 1.5).

(3) VFW (Video for Windows*) support has been added w/ Indeo 4.4 codec.

Video for Windows* Issues:

a. Video capture is not supported in 1600x1200x8 mode. If it is

attempted, it may require a re-boot.

b. If window is scaled to a size that is not a multiple of 640 x

480 (NTSC) or 768 x 576 (PAL), then the image quality will be reduced.

c. If using the Intel740 with an Intel440BX based motherboard, the

BIOS and operating system (OS) should be configured to enable DMA for

improved frame rates.

d. In video capture application, 3/8 size button is greyed out in PAL,

PAL-N, & SECAM source mode. This size is not supported in these modes.

e. When using some video capture applications, the capture window (with

overlay enabled) may not get updated after moving a separate application

window.

f. When using some video capture applications, in Full size mode the

capture may zoom-in when it is not needed.

g. There is a conflict between the Adobe Premiere video capture

application and the Intel740(tm) PV2.0a drivers. For proper operation of this

application, load Adobe Premiere after loading the Intel740 PV2.0a drivers.



(4) TV-Out anomalies- you may see some of the following when using

TV-Out:

a. In PAL mode, a corrupted splash screen may result while

launching Windows*.

b. TV-Out size buttons are not disabled (are not greyed out) when

maximum or minimum size is reached.

c. Left half of screen may momentarily flash black during a mode

change.

d. With TV-Out enabled and the desktop set at 800x600 resolution,

the entire desktop will not fit in the monitor screen. The left and

right sides are cut off.

e. TV settings may not be restored after returning from a full-

screen DOS box.

f. Enabling and disabling TV-Out quickly many times can sometimes

cause system to lock up. Re-boot is required.

g. Monitor screen may blank out or screen corruption may be

visible if running DOS (not Windows* or DDraw) games that use ModeX.

h. When booting up your system for the first time, an occasional

split screen (two images) may appear on the TV screen. If this occurs,

the system will need to be reset. The anomaly occurs more often in PAL

mode. This anomaly has been seen when using the Intel740(tm) drivers

(all versions) in combination with the Rockwell BT868/869, Revision

"C" TV-Out Encoder Component. The above anomaly has not been seen when

using the Rockwell BT868/869, Revision "D or E" components in

combination with the Intel740(tm) drivers



(5) Intercast Version 1.6 support has been added. Issues:

a. Closed captioning does not work in DOS mode.

b. 4 MB of local video memory is not enough to show pictures at

1280x1024x16 mode. This may also lead to the loss of colour and closed

captioning.

c. Image may be shifted in window.

(6) TV tuner support with Hauppauge TV tuner has been added.



-------------

Version 2.1

-------------

(1) Same as PV 2.0a except OpenGL support has been integrated.





Please see the Intel740(tm) Graphics Accelerator Specification Update

documents for the most up-to-date information concerning Intel740(tm)

graphics accelerator hardware and driver issues and errata.



--------------

Version 3.0w

--------------

Same as PV2.1 except the following features were added:

(1) Multi-monitor support was added in conjunction with the VB231 video Bios.

(2) Intel tested for PC98 WHQL compliance.

------------------

Version 3.02w

-----------------

Same as PV3.0w except the following issues have been resolved:

(1) May improve system stability when running certain applications

(e.g. Microsoft Internet Explorer).



(2) Software Cursor Interrupt error while halting the system,

has been resolved.



---------------

Version 3.1w

---------------

Same as PV3.02w except the following issues have been resolved:

(1) Third party Chipset support was added.



(2) Memory leak issue resolved, reduces freezes and prevents certain

applications (Terra*, Final Reality*,etc.) from slowing down.



(3) Intel740(tm) as Primary adapter in multimonitor systems is enabled.



(4) Lockups in Korean Windows98 have been resolved.



(5) The advance property page is now completed.



(6) The Castle Creator (application) ALT-TAB error with the 450Mhz Pentium (R) II processor

has been resolved.



(7) Gamma Ramp fix for Unreal* has been added.



(8) The X-Plane* Demo OGL fog issue has been resolved.



---------------

Version 3.2w

---------------

Same as PV3.1w except the following issues have been resolved:

(1) Several application (Foresaken*,Israeli Air Force*, Rainbow6*, etc...)issues have been resolved.



------------------

Version 4.0

------------------

PV4.0 resolves several application issues that were present with the PV3.2w drivers.

The following issues have been resolved:

(1) DX6.1 Missing Texture issues

(2) Other application bug fixes

(Please refer to the Software Specification Update for details).