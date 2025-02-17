На днях компания Microsoft опубликовала обновление официального списка процессоров, поддерживаемых Windows 11 версии 24H2. В результате пересмотра были исключены несколько поколений процессоров Intel, а также появилась поддержка новых моделей AMD Ryzen.
Исключенные процессоры Intel относятся к сериям 8-го, 9-го и 10-го поколений, включая такие популярные модели, как Core i3, i5, i7 и i9 из этих линеек. В число исключенных процессоров также входят широко распространенные и достаточно производительные чипы, такие как Intel Core i7-8700K и i9-9900K, которые до недавнего времени считались оптимальными решениями для многих пользователей. Удаление этих процессоров вызывает некоторые сомнения у владельцев, в том числе и потому, что технически эти процессоры укладываются в заявленные системные требования для Windows 11.
Их исключение из официального списка может означать отсутствие специальных оптимизаций и потенциально специализированных будущих обновлений. Пользователи систем на базе этих процессоров Intel могут продолжать использовать свое оборудование, зная о потенциально ограниченной поддержке, или рассмотреть возможность обновления устройства. Ниже приведен список всех процессоров Intel, которые не будут официально поддерживаться в Windows 11 24H2.
Десятое поколение
Intel Core i3-1000G1, Intel Core i3-1000G4, Intel Core i3-1005G1, Intel Core i3-10300T, Intel Core i3-10305, Intel Core i3 10305T, Intel Core i3-10320, Intel Core i3-10325, Intel Core i3-10300, Intel Core i3-10100, Intel Core i3-10100E, Intel Core i3-10100F, Intel Core i3-10100T, Intel Core i3-10100TE, Intel Core i3-10100Y, Intel Core i3-10110Y, Intel Core i3-10105, Intel Core i3-10105F, Intel Core i3-10105T, Intel Core i3-10110U, Intel Core i5-10210U, Intel Core i5 10210Y, Intel Core i5-10300H, Intel Core i5 1030G4, Intel Core i5-1030G7, Intel Core i5 10310U, Intel Core i5-10310Y, Intel Core i5-1035G1, Intel Core i5-1035G4, Intel Core i5-1035G7, Intel Core i5-1038NG7, Intel Core i5-10400, Intel Core i5-10400F, Intel Core i5-10400H, Intel Core i5-10400T, Intel Core i5-10500, Intel Core i5-10500E, Intel Core i5-10500H, Intel Core i5-10500T, Intel Core i5-10500TE, Intel Core i5-10505, Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Core i5-10600K, Intel Core i5-10600KF, Intel Core i5-10600T, Intel Core i7-10510U, Intel Core i7-10510Y, Intel Core i7-1060G7, Intel Core i7-10610U, Intel Core i7-1065G7, Intel Core i7-1068G7, Intel Core i7-1068NG7, Intel Core i7-10700, Intel Core i7-10700E, Intel Core i7-10700F, Intel Core i7-10700K, Intel Core i7-10700KF, Intel Core i7-10700T, Intel Core i7-10700TE, Intel Core i7-10710U, Intel Core i7-10750H, Intel Core i7-10810U, Intel Core i7-10850H, Intel Core i7-10870H, Intel Core i7-10875H, Intel Core i9-10850K, Intel Core i9-10885H, Intel Core i9-10900, Intel Core i9-10900E, Intel Core i9-10900F, Intel Core i9-10900K, Intel Core i9-10900KF, Intel Core i9-10900T, Intel Core i9-10900TE, Intel Core i9-10900X, Intel Core i9-10920X, Intel Core i9-10940X, Intel Core i9-10980HK, Intel Core i9-10980XE.
Девятое и восьмое поколение
Intel Core i5-8200Y, Intel Core i5-8210Y, Intel Core i5-8250U, Intel Core i5-8257U, Intel Core i5-8259U, Intel Core i5-8260U, Intel Core i5-8265U, Intel Core i5-8269U, Intel Core i5-8279U, Intel Core i5-8300H, Intel Core i5-8305G, Intel Core i5-8310Y, Intel Core i5-8350U, Intel Core i5-8365U, Intel Core i5-8365UE, Intel Core i5-8400, Intel Core i5-8400B, Intel Core i5-8400H, Intel Core i5-8400T, Intel Core i5-8500, Intel Core i5-8500B, Intel Core i5-8500T, Intel Core i5-8600, Intel Core i5-8600K, Intel Core i5-8600T, Intel Core i5-9300H, Intel Core i5-9300HF, Intel Core i5-9400, Intel Core i5-9400F, Intel Core i5-9400H, Intel Core i5-9400T, Intel Core i5-9500, Intel Core i5-9500E, Intel Core i5-9500F, Intel Core i5-9500T, Intel Core i5-9500TE, Intel Core i5-9600, Intel Core i5-9600K, Intel Core i5-9600KF, Intel Core i5-9600T, Intel Core i9-8950HK, Intel Core i9-9820X, Intel Core i9-9880H, Intel Core i9-9900, Intel Core i9-9900K, Intel Core i9-9900KF, Intel Core i9-9900KS, Intel Core i9-9900T, Intel Core i9-9900X, Intel Core i9-9920X, Intel Core i9-9940X, Intel Core i9-9960X, Intel Core i9-9980HK, Intel Core i9-9980XE, Intel Core m3-8100Y, Intel Core i7-8086K, Intel Core i7-8500Y, Intel Core i7-8550U, Intel Core i7-8557U, Intel Core i7-8559U, Intel Core i7-8565U, Intel Core i7-8569U, Intel Core i7-8650U, Intel Core i7-8665U, Intel Core i7-8665UE, Intel Core i7-8700, Intel Core i7-8700B, Intel Core i7-8700K, Intel Core i7-8700T, Intel Core i7-8705G, Intel Core i7-8706G, Intel Core i7-8709G, Intel Core i7-8750H, Intel Core i7-8809G, Intel Core i7-8850H, Intel Core i7-9700, Intel Core i7-9700E, Intel Core i7-9700F, Intel Core i7-9700K, Intel Core i7-9700KF, Intel Core i7-9700T, Intel Core i7-9700TE, Intel Core i7-9750H, Intel Core i7-9750HF, Intel Core i7-9800X, Intel Core i7-9850H, Intel Core i7-9850HE.
Пересмотр минимальных требований к операционной системе также привел к официальному появлению поддержки нескольких процессоров серии Ryzen 8000, как настольных, так и мобильных моделей. Среди новых поддерживаемых процессоров - Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G и различные модели из линейки PRO, такие как Ryzen 7 PRO 8840U. Включение этих новых процессоров AMD в официальный список дает пользователям гарантию полной, оптимизированной поддержки Windows 11 24H2.
Ниже приведен полный список последних дополнений AMD:
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, AMD Ryzen 5 8500G, AMD Ryzen 5 8500GE, AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, AMD Ryzen 3 8300G, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8540U, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8700G, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8600G, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8600GE, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8500G, AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 8300G, AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 8300GE, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8640HS, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8640U, AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 8645HS, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840U, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8945HS.
Удивительно, но настольные процессоры Ryzen серии 9000 и модели Ryzen AI Max+ и 300 по-прежнему отсутствуют в списке, несмотря на то, что последние были анонсированы еще до выхода Windows 11 24H2.