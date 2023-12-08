реклама
Сегодня прошла церемония награждения The Game Awards 2023, которая считается для разработчиков игр самой уважаемой и важной премией в году. Главным триумфатором мероприятия ожидаемо стала Baldur’s Gate 3, которая смогла одержать победу в шести номинациях, включая «Игра года» и «Лучшая актёрская игра».
В случае с Alan Wake 2, которая до начала церемонии награждения тоже считалась фаворитом, заполучила три награды в категориях «Лучший арт», «Лучшая работа геймдиректора» и «Лучшее повествование». Лучшим приключенческим экшеном стала The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, А Cyberpunk 2077 получила премию в категории «Лучшая поддержка игры». Самой ожидаемой игрой 2024 года стала Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Полный список победителей по всем категориям представлен ниже. По традиции, мы для вашего удобства спрятали всё в раскрывающиеся списки: открывайте, смотрите, оценивайте. Победитель выделен жирным шрифтом.
Игра года
- Alan Wake II;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Resident Evil 4;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучший боевик
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon;
- Dead Island 2;
- Ghostrunner 2;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Remnant 2.
Лучший приключенческий экшен
- Alan Wake II;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Resident Evil 4;
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучшая ролевая игра
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Final Fantasy XVI;
- Lies of P;
- Sea of Stars;
- Starfield.
Лучший файтинг
- God of Rock;
- Mortal Kombat 1;
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2;
- Pocket Bravery;
- Street Fighter 6.
Лучшая стратегия / Лучший симулятор
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp;
- Cities: Skylines II;
- Company of Heroes 3;
- Fire Emblem Engage;
- Pikmin 4.
Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра
- EA Sports FC 24;
- F1 23;
- Forza Motorsport;
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged;
- The Crew Motorfest.
Лучший мультиплеер
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Diablo IV;
- Party Animals;
- Street Fighter 6;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Лучшая игра для всей семьи
- Disney Illusion Island;
- Party Animals;
- Pikmin 4;
- Sonic Superstars;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Лучшая игра для виртуальной/дополненной реальности
- Gran Turismo 7;
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain;
- Humanity;
- Resident Evil Village;
- Synapse.
Лучшая мобильная игра
- Hello Kitty: Island Adventures;
- Honkai: Star Rail;
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis;
- Monster Hunter Now;
- Terra Nil.
Лучшая поддержка
- Apex Legends;
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Final Fantasy XIV;
- Fortnite;
- Genshin Impact.
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Cyberpunk 2077;
- Destiny 2;
- Final Fantasy XIV;
- No Man’s Sky.
Лучшая дебютная независимая игра
- Cocoon;
- Dredge;
- Pizza Tower;
- Venba;
- Viewfinder.
Лучшая независимая игра
- Cocoon;
- Dave the Diver;
- Dredge;
- Sea of Stars;
- Viewfinder.
Лучшая режиссура
- Alan Wake II;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучшее повествование
- Alan Wake II;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty;
- Final Fantasy XVI;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Лучший визуальный стиль
- Alan Wake II;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Lies of P;
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучший саундтрек
- Alan Wake II;
- Baldur’s Gate 3;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Final Fantasy XVI;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучшая актёрская игра
- Бен Старр (Ben Starr) за роль Клайва Росфилда в Final Fantasy XVI;
- Камерон Монахэн (Cameron Monaghan) за роль Кэла Кэстиса в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
- Идрис Эльба (Idris Elba) за роль Соломона Рида в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty;
- Мелани Лайбёрд (Melanie Liburd) за роль Саги Андерсон в Alan Wake II;
- Нил Ньюбон (Neil Newbon) за роль Астариона в Baldur's Gate 3;
- Юрий Ловенталь (Yuri Lowenthal) за роль Питера Паркера в Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Games for Impact (игры с важным социальным подтекстом)
- A Space for the Unbound;
- Chants of Sennaar;
- Goodbye Volcano High;
- Tchia;
- Terra Nil;
- Venba.
Лучшая инновация в сфере доступности
- Diablo IV;
- Forza Motorsport;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Mortal Kombat 1;
- Street Fighter 6.
Лучшее звуковое сопровождение
- Alan Wake II;
- Dead Space;
- Hi-Fi Rush;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
- Resident Evil 4.
Лучшая адаптация
- Castlevania Nocturne;
- Gran Turismo;
- The Last of Us;
- «Братья Супер Марио в кино»;
- Twisted Metal.
Самая ожидаемая игра
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth;
- Hades II;
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth;
- Star Wars Outlaws;
- Tekken 8.
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
- Counter-Strike 2;
- Dota 2;
- League of Legends;
- PUBG Mobile;
- Valorant.
Лучший киберспортсмен
- Пак Ruler Джэ-хёк (League of Legends);
- Ли Faker Сан Хёк (League of Legends);
- Матье ZywOo Эрбо (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
- Филлип ImperialHal Досен (Apex Legends);
- Макс Demon1 Мазанов (Valorant).
Лучшая киберспортивная команда
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant);
- Fnatic (Valorant);
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2);
- JD Gaming (League of Legends);
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).
Лучшее киберспортивное мероприятие
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship;
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023;
- EVO 2023;
- The International 2023;
- Valorant Championships 2023.
Лучший киберспортивный тренер
- Кристина Potter Чи (Valorant);
- Дэнни Zonic Соренсен (Counter-Strike);
- Джордан Gunba Грэм (Overwatch);
- Реми XTQZZZ Конем (Counter-Strike);
- Юн Homme Сон Ён (League of Legends).
Лучший блогер
- Ironmouse;
- People Make Games;
- Quackity;
- Spreen;
- SypherPK.
Если вы не заметили, то Starfield не взяла ни одной награды — такая же участь постигла нового «Паучка» от Sony. Тодд, перестань, кстати, обновлять Skyrim!