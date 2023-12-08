Alan Wake 2 собрала три награды.

Сегодня прошла церемония награждения The Game Awards 2023, которая считается для разработчиков игр самой уважаемой и важной премией в году. Главным триумфатором мероприятия ожидаемо стала Baldur’s Gate 3, которая смогла одержать победу в шести номинациях, включая «Игра года» и «Лучшая актёрская игра».

В случае с Alan Wake 2, которая до начала церемонии награждения тоже считалась фаворитом, заполучила три награды в категориях «Лучший арт», «Лучшая работа геймдиректора» и «Лучшее повествование». Лучшим приключенческим экшеном стала The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, А Cyberpunk 2077 получила премию в категории «Лучшая поддержка игры». Самой ожидаемой игрой 2024 года стала Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Полный список победителей по всем категориям представлен ниже. По традиции, мы для вашего удобства спрятали всё в раскрывающиеся списки: открывайте, смотрите, оценивайте. Победитель выделен жирным шрифтом.

Игра года Alan Wake II;

Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Resident Evil 4;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Лучший боевик Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ;

; Dead Island 2;

Ghostrunner 2;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Remnant 2.

Лучший приключенческий экшен Alan Wake II;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Resident Evil 4;

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Лучшая ролевая игра Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Final Fantasy XVI;

Lies of P;

Sea of Stars;

Starfield.

Лучший файтинг God of Rock;

Mortal Kombat 1;

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2;

Pocket Bravery;

Street Fighter 6.

Лучшая стратегия / Лучший симулятор Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp;

Cities: Skylines II;

Company of Heroes 3;

Fire Emblem Engage;

Pikmin 4.

Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра EA Sports FC 24;

F1 23;

Forza Motorsport ;

; Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged;

The Crew Motorfest.

Лучший мультиплеер Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Diablo IV;

Party Animals;

Street Fighter 6;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Лучшая игра для всей семьи Disney Illusion Island;

Party Animals;

Pikmin 4;

Sonic Superstars;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Лучшая игра для виртуальной/дополненной реальности Gran Turismo 7;

Horizon: Call of the Mountain;

Humanity;

Resident Evil Village ;

; Synapse.

Лучшая мобильная игра Hello Kitty: Island Adventures;

Honkai: Star Rail ;

; Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis;

Monster Hunter Now;

Terra Nil.

Лучшая поддержка Apex Legends;

Cyberpunk 2077 ;

; Final Fantasy XIV;

Fortnite;

Genshin Impact.

Лучшая поддержка сообщества Baldur’s Gate 3 ;

; Cyberpunk 2077;

Destiny 2;

Final Fantasy XIV;

No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая дебютная независимая игра Cocoon ;

; Dredge;

Pizza Tower;

Venba;

Viewfinder.

Лучшая независимая игра Cocoon;

Dave the Diver;

Dredge;

Sea of Stars ;

; Viewfinder.

Лучшая режиссура Alan Wake II ;

; Baldur’s Gate 3;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Лучшее повествование Alan Wake II ;

; Baldur’s Gate 3;

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty;

Final Fantasy XVI;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Лучший визуальный стиль Alan Wake II ;

; Hi-Fi Rush;

Lies of P;

Super Mario Bros. Wonder;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Лучший саундтрек Alan Wake II;

Baldur’s Gate 3;

Hi-Fi Rush;

Final Fantasy XVI ;

; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Лучшая актёрская игра Бен Старр (Ben Starr) за роль Клайва Росфилда в Final Fantasy XVI;

Камерон Монахэн (Cameron Monaghan) за роль Кэла Кэстиса в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;

Идрис Эльба (Idris Elba) за роль Соломона Рида в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty;

Мелани Лайбёрд (Melanie Liburd) за роль Саги Андерсон в Alan Wake II;

Нил Ньюбон (Neil Newbon) за роль Астариона в Baldur's Gate 3 ;

; Юрий Ловенталь (Yuri Lowenthal) за роль Питера Паркера в Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Games for Impact (игры с важным социальным подтекстом) A Space for the Unbound;

Chants of Sennaar;

Goodbye Volcano High;

Tchia ;

; Terra Nil;

Venba.

Лучшая инновация в сфере доступности Diablo IV;

Forza Motorsport ;

; Hi-Fi Rush;

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Mortal Kombat 1;

Street Fighter 6.

Лучшее звуковое сопровождение Alan Wake II;

Dead Space;

Hi-Fi Rush ;

; Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;

Resident Evil 4.

Лучшая адаптация Castlevania Nocturne;

Gran Turismo;

The Last of Us ;

; «Братья Супер Марио в кино»;

Twisted Metal.

Самая ожидаемая игра Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ;

; Hades II;

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth;

Star Wars Outlaws;

Tekken 8.

Лучшая киберспортивная игра Counter-Strike 2;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

PUBG Mobile;

Valorant.

Лучший киберспортсмен Пак Ruler Джэ-хёк (League of Legends);

Ли Faker Сан Хёк (League of Legends) ;

; Матье ZywOo Эрбо (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Филлип ImperialHal Досен (Apex Legends);

Макс Demon1 Мазанов (Valorant).

Лучшая киберспортивная команда Evil Geniuses (Valorant);

Fnatic (Valorant);

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2);

JD Gaming (League of Legends) ;

; Team Vitality (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).

Лучшее киберспортивное мероприятие 2023 League of Legends World Championship ;

; Blast.TV Paris Major 2023;

EVO 2023;

The International 2023;

Valorant Championships 2023.

Лучший киберспортивный тренер Кристина Potter Чи (Valorant) ;

; Дэнни Zonic Соренсен (Counter-Strike);

Джордан Gunba Грэм (Overwatch);

Реми XTQZZZ Конем (Counter-Strike);

Юн Homme Сон Ён (League of Legends).

Лучший блогер Ironmouse ;

; People Make Games;

Quackity;

Spreen;

SypherPK.

Если вы не заметили, то Starfield не взяла ни одной награды — такая же участь постигла нового «Паучка» от Sony. Тодд, перестань, кстати, обновлять Skyrim!