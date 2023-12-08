Сайт Конференция
Baldur’s Gate 3 стала игрой года по версии The Game Awards 2023 и забрала ещё пять наград церемонии
Alan Wake 2 собрала три награды.

Сегодня прошла церемония награждения The Game Awards 2023, которая считается для разработчиков игр самой уважаемой и важной премией в году. Главным триумфатором мероприятия ожидаемо стала Baldur’s Gate 3, которая смогла одержать победу в шести номинациях, включая «Игра года» и «Лучшая актёрская игра».

В случае с Alan Wake 2, которая до начала церемонии награждения тоже считалась фаворитом, заполучила три награды в категориях «Лучший арт», «Лучшая работа геймдиректора» и «Лучшее повествование». Лучшим приключенческим экшеном стала The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, А Cyberpunk 2077 получила премию в категории «Лучшая поддержка игры». Самой ожидаемой игрой 2024 года стала Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Полный список победителей по всем категориям представлен ниже. По традиции, мы для вашего удобства спрятали всё в раскрывающиеся списки: открывайте, смотрите, оценивайте. Победитель выделен жирным шрифтом.

Игра года
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Resident Evil 4;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучший боевик
  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon;
  • Dead Island 2;
  • Ghostrunner 2;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Remnant 2.
Лучший приключенческий экшен
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Resident Evil 4;
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучшая ролевая игра
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Final Fantasy XVI;
  • Lies of P;
  • Sea of Stars;
  • Starfield.
Лучший файтинг
  • God of Rock;
  • Mortal Kombat 1;
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2;
  • Pocket Bravery;
  • Street Fighter 6.
Лучшая стратегия / Лучший симулятор
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp;
  • Cities: Skylines II;
  • Company of Heroes 3;
  • Fire Emblem Engage;
  • Pikmin 4.
Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра
  • EA Sports FC 24;
  • F1 23;
  • Forza Motorsport;
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged;
  • The Crew Motorfest.
Лучший мультиплеер
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Diablo IV;
  • Party Animals;
  • Street Fighter 6;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Лучшая игра для всей семьи
  • Disney Illusion Island;
  • Party Animals;
  • Pikmin 4;
  • Sonic Superstars;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Лучшая игра для виртуальной/дополненной реальности
  • Gran Turismo 7;
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain;
  • Humanity;
  • Resident Evil Village;
  • Synapse.
Лучшая мобильная игра
  • Hello Kitty: Island Adventures;
  • Honkai: Star Rail;
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis;
  • Monster Hunter Now;
  • Terra Nil.
Лучшая поддержка
  • Apex Legends;
  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Final Fantasy XIV;
  • Fortnite;
  • Genshin Impact.
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Cyberpunk 2077;
  • Destiny 2;
  • Final Fantasy XIV;
  • No Man’s Sky.
Лучшая дебютная независимая игра
  • Cocoon;
  • Dredge;
  • Pizza Tower;
  • Venba;
  • Viewfinder.
Лучшая независимая игра
  • Cocoon;
  • Dave the Diver;
  • Dredge;
  • Sea of Stars;
  • Viewfinder.
Лучшая режиссура
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучшее повествование
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty;
  • Final Fantasy XVI;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Лучший визуальный стиль
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Lies of P;
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучший саундтрек
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Baldur’s Gate 3;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Final Fantasy XVI;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Лучшая актёрская игра
  • Бен Старр (Ben Starr) за роль Клайва Росфилда в Final Fantasy XVI;
  • Камерон Монахэн (Cameron Monaghan) за роль Кэла Кэстиса в Star Wars Jedi: Survivor;
  • Идрис Эльба (Idris Elba) за роль Соломона Рида в Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty;
  • Мелани Лайбёрд (Melanie Liburd) за роль Саги Андерсон в Alan Wake II;
  • Нил Ньюбон (Neil Newbon) за роль Астариона в Baldur's Gate 3;
  • Юрий Ловенталь (Yuri Lowenthal) за роль Питера Паркера в Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Games for Impact (игры с важным социальным подтекстом)
  • A Space for the Unbound;
  • Chants of Sennaar;
  • Goodbye Volcano High;
  • Tchia;
  • Terra Nil;
  • Venba.
Лучшая инновация в сфере доступности
  • Diablo IV;
  • Forza Motorsport;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Mortal Kombat 1;
  • Street Fighter 6.
Лучшее звуковое сопровождение
  • Alan Wake II;
  • Dead Space;
  • Hi-Fi Rush;
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2;
  • Resident Evil 4.
Лучшая адаптация
  • Castlevania Nocturne;
  • Gran Turismo;
  • The Last of Us;
  • «Братья Супер Марио в кино»;
  • Twisted Metal.
Самая ожидаемая игра
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth;
  • Hades II;
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth;
  • Star Wars Outlaws;
  • Tekken 8.
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
  • Counter-Strike 2;
  • Dota 2;
  • League of Legends;
  • PUBG Mobile;
  • Valorant.
Лучший киберспортсмен
  • Пак Ruler Джэ-хёк (League of Legends);
  • Ли Faker Сан Хёк (League of Legends);
  • Матье ZywOo Эрбо (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
  • Филлип ImperialHal Досен (Apex Legends);
  • Макс Demon1 Мазанов (Valorant).
Лучшая киберспортивная команда
  • Evil Geniuses (Valorant);
  • Fnatic (Valorant);
  • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2);
  • JD Gaming (League of Legends);
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).
Лучшее киберспортивное мероприятие
  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship;
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023;
  • EVO 2023;
  • The International 2023;
  • Valorant Championships 2023.
Лучший киберспортивный тренер
  • Кристина Potter Чи (Valorant);
  • Дэнни Zonic Соренсен (Counter-Strike);
  • Джордан Gunba Грэм (Overwatch);
  • Реми XTQZZZ Конем (Counter-Strike);
  • Юн Homme Сон Ён (League of Legends).
Лучший блогер
  • Ironmouse;
  • People Make Games;
  • Quackity;
  • Spreen;
  • SypherPK.
Если вы не заметили, то Starfield не взяла ни одной награды — такая же участь постигла нового «Паучка» от Sony. Тодд, перестань, кстати, обновлять Skyrim!

#larian studios #baldurs gate 3 #alan wake 2 #remedy entertainment #the game awards 2023
+
Написать комментарий (0)

Мы используем