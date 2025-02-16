Сайт Конференция
Блоги
Все записи Новости Статьи Персональные Стань автором
Новости
Все новости Лента новостей Hardware Software События в мире В мире игр IT рынок Новости сайта
Лаборатория
Все статьи Видеокарты Процессоры Материнские платы Охлаждение Память Накопители SSD Блоки питания Корпуса Игры Смартфоны Планшеты Ноутбуки
Другое
Статистика разгона Теги Файловый архив Реклама О сайте
Платим блогерам
Блоги
Новости Статьи Персональные
Новости
Лента новостей Hardware Software События в мире В мире игр IT рынок Новости сайта
Лаборатория
Видеокарты Процессоры Материнские платы Охлаждение Память Накопители SSD Блоки питания Корпуса Игры Смартфоны Планшеты Ноутбуки
Другое
Платим блогерам
Блоги
Breaking news
Microsoft удалила Intel Core 8-го, 9-го и 10-го поколений из списка поддерживаемых Windows 11 24H2
Список лишился как настольных, так и мобильных процессоров.

Компания Microsoft опубликовала список процессоров Intel, официально поддерживаемых новейшей ОС Windows 11 24H2, и, как заметили журналисты издания Neowin, из него был исключён целый ряд моделей CPU, которые поддерживались предыдущими версиями операционной системы.

Источник фото: Neowin

Сообщается, что, помимо мобильных моделей Intel Comet Lake, Ice Lake U и Y, из списка поддерживаемых процессоров, соответствующих системным требованиям для установки и обновления Windows 11 24H2, исчезли и настольные CPU Intel Core 8-го (Coffee Lake), 9-го (Coffee Lake Refresh) и 10-го поколений (Comet Lake).

Журналисты издания составили подробный список моделей процессоров, которые были удалены. Он выглядит следующим образом:

Intel Core 10-го поколения

  • Intel Core i3-1000G1
  • Intel Core i3-1000G4
  • Intel Core i3-1005G1
  • Intel Core i3-10300T
  • Intel Core i3-10305
  • Intel Core i3 10305T
  • Intel Core i3-10320
  • Intel Core i3-10325
  • Intel Core i3-10300
  • Intel Core i3-10100
  • Intel Core i3-10100E
  • Intel Core i3-10100F
  • Intel Core i3-10100T
  • Intel Core i3-10100TE
  • Intel Core i3-10100Y
  • Intel Core i3-10110Y
  • Intel Core i3-10105
  • Intel Core i3-10105F
  • Intel Core i3-10105T
  • Intel Core i3-10110U
  • Intel Core i5-10210U
  • Intel Core i5 10210Y
  • Intel Core i5-10300H
  • Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Intel Core i5-1030G7
  • Intel Core i5 10310U
  • Intel Core i5-10310Y
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1
  • Intel Core i5-1035G4
  • Intel Core i5-1035G7
  • Intel Core i5-1038NG7
  • Intel Core i5-10400
  • Intel Core i5-10400F
  • Intel Core i5-10400H
  • Intel Core i5-10400T
  • Intel Core i5-10500
  • Intel Core i5-10500E
  • Intel Core i5-10500H
  • Intel Core i5-10500T
  • Intel Core i5-10500TE
  • Intel Core i5-10505
  • Intel Core i5-10600
  • Intel Core i5-10600K
  • Intel Core i5-10600KF
  • Intel Core i5-10600T
  • Intel Core i7-10510U
  • Intel Core i7-10510Y
  • Intel Core i7-1060G7
  • Intel Core i7-10610U
  • Intel Core i7-1065G7
  • Intel Core i7-1068G7
  • Intel Core i7-1068NG7
  • Intel Core i7-10700
  • Intel Core i7-10700E
  • Intel Core i7-10700F
  • Intel Core i7-10700K
  • Intel Core i7-10700KF
  • Intel Core i7-10700T
  • Intel Core i7-10700TE
  • Intel Core i7-10710U
  • Intel Core i7-10750H
  • Intel Core i7-10810U
  • Intel Core i7-10850H
  • Intel Core i7-10870H
  • Intel Core i7-10875H

Intel Core 9-го поколения

  • Intel Core i5-9300H
  • Intel Core i5-9300HF
  • Intel Core i5-9400
  • Intel Core i5-9400F
  • Intel Core i5-9400H
  • Intel Core i5-9400T
  • Intel Core i5-9500
  • Intel Core i5-9500E
  • Intel Core i5-9500F
  • Intel Core i5-9500T
  • Intel Core i5-9500TE
  • Intel Core i5-9600
  • Intel Core i5-9600K
  • Intel Core i5-9600KF
  • Intel Core i5-9600T

Intel Core 8-го поколения

  • Intel Core i5-8200Y
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y
  • Intel Core i5-8250U
  • Intel Core i5-8257U
  • Intel Core i5-8259U
  • Intel Core i5-8260U
  • Intel Core i5-8265U
  • Intel Core i5-8269U
  • Intel Core i5-8279U
  • Intel Core i5-8300H
  • Intel Core i5-8305G
  • Intel Core i5-8310Y
  • Intel Core i5-8350U
  • Intel Core i5-8365U
  • Intel Core i5-8365UE
  • Intel Core i5-8400
  • Intel Core i5-8400B
  • Intel Core i5-8400H
  • Intel Core i5-8400T
  • Intel Core i5-8500
  • Intel Core i5-8500B
  • Intel Core i5-8500T
  • Intel Core i5-8600
  • Intel Core i5-8600K
  • Intel Core i5-8600T

Вполне возможно, что компания допустила ошибку и в скором времени её исправит, но в настоящее время упоминаемые модели процессоров в списке поддерживаемых ОС Windows 11 24H2 не значатся, хотя это выглядит достаточно странно.

Пополнился список поддерживаемых моделей Intel процессорами Core UL и HL Raptor Lake (series 1), Core 3 100U с IPU, а также Intel Atom для встраиваемых систем. Полный список доступен на официальном сайте.

Софтверный гигант постепенно совершенствует свою новейшую ОС Windows 11 24H2, добавляя новые функции и устраняя различные баги, обнаруженные ранее и в ряде случаев приводящие к частичной или полной неработоспособности ряда компонентов или всей системы — в частности, совсем недавно компания исключила проблему с функцией AutoHDR, а также сняла блокировку для обновления устройств Asus до новой версии ОС.

#intel #windows 11 24h2
Источник: neowin.net
1
Показать комментарии (1)
Эффективная реклама для вашего бизнеса

Популярные новости

В Башкирии начали строить мост за 3 млрд рублей пересекающий речной массив Белая
1
Nvidia выпускает новый драйвер GeForce 572.42 WHQL добавляющий DLSS в новые игры
7
Процессоры Ryzen 5 8400F, Ryzen 5 7500F и Core i5-12400F с DDR4 сравнили в играх
7
Tom's guide рассказали о лучших игровых мышах на начало 2025 года
18
В Китае разработали водородную батарею с плотностью энергии 2825 Вт·ч/кг и эффективностью 99,7%
3
Western Digital в следующем десятилетии предложит жёсткие диски объёмом 100 Тбайт
+
Google заблокировал жителям России возможность переименовывания объектов на картах
2
Эксперты назвали несколько причин оплавления разъёмов 12VHPWR на видеокартах GeForce RTX 50
15
Новый российский ядерный реактор ВВЭР-1200 обеспечит Египет чистой энергией на 100 лет
1
Hazelight Studios исключает возможность создания лайв-сервис игр
+
Официальные рендеры Galaxy A26 показывают наличие выреза на экране
1
Поступает все больше сообщений о плавящихся видеокартах Nvidia RTX 50 — вероятно, дело в кабелях
13
Для RX 9070 XT в исполнении Red Devil от PowerColor может потребоваться БП мощностью 900 Вт
10
Days Gone Remastered анонсирована для ПК и PlayStation 5
4
Техпроцесс Intel 18A превосходит по производительности TSMC N2, но отстает по плотности транзисторов
3
Последний BMW M5 засняли в обновлённом виде
1
Bloomberg: Из-за разворота во внешней политике США хуже всех придется Прибалтике и Польше
1
Apple изучает возможность запуска сборки iPhone в Индонезии
+
Российская нейросеть научилась находить ошибки в вычислениях квантовых компьютеров
+
iQOO Neo 10R получит быструю зарядку мощностью 80 Вт
+

Популярные статьи

Что происходит с PlayStation - увольнение Джимма Райана, Concord, закрытие игр-сервисов, ремастеры
25
Эволюция управляемого оружия: от «Краснополя» и «Excalibur» до самонаводящихся 23-мм снарядов и пуль
2
Почему AMD Radeon и Linux это плохая связка на примере игры Control и программы Blender
29
Обзор фильма ужасов "Полночь с дьяволом"
5

Сейчас обсуждают

Павел Донцов
05:34
Эти дрова имеют смысл если у вас rtx 4ххх и новая. Хотя обычная Х2 генерация и так была доступна для этих серий карт. Рэй реконструкшн? Да нагой нам не нужон этот ваг rtx. Решейдом все накатывается
Nvidia выпускает новый драйвер GeForce 572.42 WHQL добавляющий DLSS в новые игры
SekaZzZ34
05:23
27" Монитор ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A Такой брал, никакого шлейфа нету
AOC представила 27-дюймовый игровой монитор QHD с частотой обновления 300 Гц
Makaveli23rus
05:22
Ага. Даже на картинке есть упоминание про добровольность. А автор просто убогий хайпожор.
IT-специалисты будут ежегодно подтверждать квалификацию через новую платформу
AntonHT
05:20
Чисто маркетинг, с технической точки зрения они все подходят,
Bloomberg: Представители Украины также приглашены на встречу советников президентов США и РФ
Владимир Свечников
05:00
В прошлый раз не дождался ответа, снова спрошу: Ради какой игры мне сейчас стоит купить консоль? Какой именно системселлер от Sony всё время имеется ввиду?
Что происходит с PlayStation - увольнение Джимма Райана, Concord, закрытие игр-сервисов, ремастеры
Genry
04:29
"Спасибо" ЦБ за поддержку доллара за счет выкачивания ликвидности из рубля.
Центробанк установил курс доллара на уровне 90,3 рубля, евро – 94,88 рубля
Genry
04:27
"Молодцы" турки! Совмещать системы малой и средней дальности на одном шасси - это идиотизм. Панцирь-С это уже показал и начал эволюционировать в сторону функционального разделения.
Появилась информация о повреждениях авианосца USS «Гарри Труман»
Роман Никольский
03:52
Залповая да, аналог солнцепёка - ну совсем нет, они его видели хоть как он выглядит?
Введение пошлин на экспорт машин из Мексики и Канады повлияет на 20% всего авторынка США
Роман Никольский
03:42
Разработчики не трогали длсс и там стоит довольно старая версия, так что дело вовсе не в драйвере
Nvidia выпускает новый драйвер GeForce 572.42 WHQL добавляющий DLSS в новые игры
Kalman Bronstein
03:41
Это же никак не связано с тем что мы с Турцией сотрудничаем? )
Появилась информация о повреждениях авианосца USS «Гарри Труман»
Нашли ошибку или опечатку? Выделите и нажмите Ctrl+Enter
Мы используем