Компания Microsoft опубликовала список процессоров Intel, официально поддерживаемых новейшей ОС Windows 11 24H2, и, как заметили журналисты издания Neowin, из него был исключён целый ряд моделей CPU, которые поддерживались предыдущими версиями операционной системы.
Источник фото: Neowin
Сообщается, что, помимо мобильных моделей Intel Comet Lake, Ice Lake U и Y, из списка поддерживаемых процессоров, соответствующих системным требованиям для установки и обновления Windows 11 24H2, исчезли и настольные CPU Intel Core 8-го (Coffee Lake), 9-го (Coffee Lake Refresh) и 10-го поколений (Comet Lake).
Журналисты издания составили подробный список моделей процессоров, которые были удалены. Он выглядит следующим образом:
Intel Core 10-го поколения
- Intel Core i3-1000G1
- Intel Core i3-1000G4
- Intel Core i3-1005G1
- Intel Core i3-10300T
- Intel Core i3-10305
- Intel Core i3 10305T
- Intel Core i3-10320
- Intel Core i3-10325
- Intel Core i3-10300
- Intel Core i3-10100
- Intel Core i3-10100E
- Intel Core i3-10100F
- Intel Core i3-10100T
- Intel Core i3-10100TE
- Intel Core i3-10100Y
- Intel Core i3-10110Y
- Intel Core i3-10105
- Intel Core i3-10105F
- Intel Core i3-10105T
- Intel Core i3-10110U
- Intel Core i5-10210U
- Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Intel Core i5-10300H
- Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Intel Core i5-1030G7
- Intel Core i5 10310U
- Intel Core i5-10310Y
- Intel Core i5-1035G1
- Intel Core i5-1035G4
- Intel Core i5-1035G7
- Intel Core i5-1038NG7
- Intel Core i5-10400
- Intel Core i5-10400F
- Intel Core i5-10400H
- Intel Core i5-10400T
- Intel Core i5-10500
- Intel Core i5-10500E
- Intel Core i5-10500H
- Intel Core i5-10500T
- Intel Core i5-10500TE
- Intel Core i5-10505
- Intel Core i5-10600
- Intel Core i5-10600K
- Intel Core i5-10600KF
- Intel Core i5-10600T
- Intel Core i7-10510U
- Intel Core i7-10510Y
- Intel Core i7-1060G7
- Intel Core i7-10610U
- Intel Core i7-1065G7
- Intel Core i7-1068G7
- Intel Core i7-1068NG7
- Intel Core i7-10700
- Intel Core i7-10700E
- Intel Core i7-10700F
- Intel Core i7-10700K
- Intel Core i7-10700KF
- Intel Core i7-10700T
- Intel Core i7-10700TE
- Intel Core i7-10710U
- Intel Core i7-10750H
- Intel Core i7-10810U
- Intel Core i7-10850H
- Intel Core i7-10870H
- Intel Core i7-10875H
Intel Core 9-го поколения
- Intel Core i5-9300H
- Intel Core i5-9300HF
- Intel Core i5-9400
- Intel Core i5-9400F
- Intel Core i5-9400H
- Intel Core i5-9400T
- Intel Core i5-9500
- Intel Core i5-9500E
- Intel Core i5-9500F
- Intel Core i5-9500T
- Intel Core i5-9500TE
- Intel Core i5-9600
- Intel Core i5-9600K
- Intel Core i5-9600KF
- Intel Core i5-9600T
Intel Core 8-го поколения
- Intel Core i5-8200Y
- Intel Core i5-8210Y
- Intel Core i5-8250U
- Intel Core i5-8257U
- Intel Core i5-8259U
- Intel Core i5-8260U
- Intel Core i5-8265U
- Intel Core i5-8269U
- Intel Core i5-8279U
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Intel Core i5-8305G
- Intel Core i5-8310Y
- Intel Core i5-8350U
- Intel Core i5-8365U
- Intel Core i5-8365UE
- Intel Core i5-8400
- Intel Core i5-8400B
- Intel Core i5-8400H
- Intel Core i5-8400T
- Intel Core i5-8500
- Intel Core i5-8500B
- Intel Core i5-8500T
- Intel Core i5-8600
- Intel Core i5-8600K
- Intel Core i5-8600T
Вполне возможно, что компания допустила ошибку и в скором времени её исправит, но в настоящее время упоминаемые модели процессоров в списке поддерживаемых ОС Windows 11 24H2 не значатся, хотя это выглядит достаточно странно.
Пополнился список поддерживаемых моделей Intel процессорами Core UL и HL Raptor Lake (series 1), Core 3 100U с IPU, а также Intel Atom для встраиваемых систем. Полный список доступен на официальном сайте.
Софтверный гигант постепенно совершенствует свою новейшую ОС Windows 11 24H2, добавляя новые функции и устраняя различные баги, обнаруженные ранее и в ряде случаев приводящие к частичной или полной неработоспособности ряда компонентов или всей системы — в частности, совсем недавно компания исключила проблему с функцией AutoHDR, а также сняла блокировку для обновления устройств Asus до новой версии ОС.