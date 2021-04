реклама

Outriders is sending a very strong message how high engagement can be launching a AAA game Day 1 on Game Pass



Currently

#3 Most Played Xbox game US

#3 Most played Xbox game UK

#2 Most Played Xbox Game Australia

#3 Most Played Xbox Game France

#3 Most Played Xbox Game Brazil

Etc pic.twitter.com/jQq5faRRvD